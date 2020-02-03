St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 493 ($6.49) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.66. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02.

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.