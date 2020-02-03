Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $29.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

