Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SU opened at C$40.45 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.32 and a 1-year high of C$46.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.84.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. GMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total value of C$848,166.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926 over the last ninety days.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.