Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.15.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

