Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXN. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,726 shares of company stock worth $73,997,205. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

