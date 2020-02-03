The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.05 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008350 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

