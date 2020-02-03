TheStreet Lowers China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.80.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,643,000. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

