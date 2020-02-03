Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Tops $22.58 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui and HitBTC. Tierion has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and $899,876.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

