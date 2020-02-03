Ties.DB Price Down 53.5% Over Last 7 Days (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $240,823.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

