Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $107,356,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.26 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

