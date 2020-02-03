TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. TriMas has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

