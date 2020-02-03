Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $51.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.