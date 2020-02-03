Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Uber Technologies’ score:

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.29 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.