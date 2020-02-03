United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 427.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Continental were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $91,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 203.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of UAL opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

