Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

VLO opened at $84.31 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,765.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

