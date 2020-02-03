ValuEngine Downgrades Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Strong Sell

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. Also, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

