ValuEngine Upgrades CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) to Buy

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

