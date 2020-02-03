Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

