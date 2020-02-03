Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $254.18 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

