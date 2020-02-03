Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VECO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $623.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

