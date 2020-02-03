Veoneer (VNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNE opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

