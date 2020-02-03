VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of VF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,841,000.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

