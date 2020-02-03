ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of VIAC opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

