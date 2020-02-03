Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

NYSE:V opened at $198.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

