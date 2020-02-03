Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

