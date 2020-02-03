Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 406,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

