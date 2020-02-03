Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIS opened at $138.31 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

