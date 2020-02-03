Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.00

Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.00 ($1.41) and last traded at A$2.00 ($1.41), with a volume of 1053412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.00 ($1.41).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.71. The company has a market cap of $722.68 million and a PE ratio of -76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:WBA)

Webster Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Agriculture and Horticulture. It produces annual row crops, including cotton, wheat, maize, walnuts, and almonds, as well as breeds livestock; and other crops, such as corn, cereals, and legumes. The company also exports its products in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

