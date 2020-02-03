Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corteva (CTVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

2/2/2020 – Corteva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/23/2020 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/3/2020 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

12/19/2019 – Corteva is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corteva stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Corteva by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Corteva by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 147,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 46,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

