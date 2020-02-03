Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Wellesley Bancorp stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.90. Wellesley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wellesley Bancorp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Wellesley Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

