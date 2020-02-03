Widecells Group (LON:WDC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.13

Media coverage about Widecells Group (LON:WDC) has been trending negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Widecells Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. Widecells Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Get Widecells Group alerts:

Widecells Group Company Profile

WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Widecells Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widecells Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.