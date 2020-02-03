William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $102.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $105.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

