Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Getting Extremely Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) have trended extremely positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $211.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.56. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

