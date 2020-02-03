Wings (WINGS) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Wings has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $57,117.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, Kyber Network and Upbit.

