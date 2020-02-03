WINk (WIN) Price Up 11.6% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, WINk has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $22.32 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

