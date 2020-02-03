Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $63.28 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.