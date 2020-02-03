Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a news sentiment score of -1.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Wipro stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

