Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Earnings Results

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $614.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

