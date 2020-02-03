Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

