Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

KMI opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 368,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 87,114 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 53,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

