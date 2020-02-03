Zacks Investment Research Lowers MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCBS. Hovde Group initiated coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

MCBS opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

