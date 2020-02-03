Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Hold

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.35 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

