Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY19 guidance at $7.75 -7.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZBH opened at $147.90 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $152.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

