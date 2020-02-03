ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 0% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $47,289.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00832226 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004025 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

