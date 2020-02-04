1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.49.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.