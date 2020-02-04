$193.13 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce $193.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $190.30 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $174.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $743.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.93 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after buying an additional 109,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 135,426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

