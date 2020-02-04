26,060 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

