3,123 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

