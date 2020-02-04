75,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Separately, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,776,000.

Shares of AMHCU stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

