Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

